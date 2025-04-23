(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not the only Liverpool player who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Alexis Mac Allister, who has enjoyed a highly successful season with Arne Slot’s team, is also on the radar of the Spanish club according to some reports.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists for Liverpool this season and has contributed in crucial moments this season in their success.

It was natural that some of the biggest clubs in the world were taking notice of his performances and Real Madrid were one of them.

However, the player has dismissed the rumours and claimed that he is happy at Liverpool and not thinking about a move away from Anfield.

In an interview with TyC Sports journalist Gastón Edul, the midfielder said, as reported by GOAL:

“I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present. No matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need. So, I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs.”

Alexis Mac Allister opens up on his Liverpool future

Mac Allister has respectfully denied reports of a move to Real Madrid and claims he is happy to continue his journey at Liverpool where he is a crucial member of the starting line up at the club.

The Argentina international star is happy to receive the love and admiration from the fans and considers the club his family.

Joining the club from Brighton, he has taken his game to the next level and become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

While keeping Alexander-Arnold might be difficult for the Reds, they should have no concern about the future of Mac Allister.

As far as the midfield position is concerned, the Reds are looking to strengthen it with the signing of Xavi Simons.

