Bruno Guimaraes celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly pushing for the club to make two signings in midfield this summer.

It’s been a disastrous campaign at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils remaining 14th in the Premier League table, with a total of 15 league defeats so far.

It’s clear that Amorim needs to be given time at Man Utd, as he inherited a struggling squad full of poor signings made under his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

It seems the Portuguese tactician is eager to make changes in midfield, and has two ambitious targets in mind for the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the two names he wants are Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Can Manchester United pull off stunning Bruno Guimaraes and Adam Wharton transfers?

Back in the day, we would often see United sign some of the best players from other Premier League clubs, but could they still lure the likes of Guimaraes and Wharton to Old Trafford?

Newcastle are currently up in 5th place, so it no longer looks like Guimaraes would be making a step up in his career by swapping the Magpies for the Red Devils.

The Brazil international would also likely be very expensive anyway, and MUFC have had some financial troubles in recent times.

Wharton might be more realistic as Palace remain a fairly standard mid-table side who often end up cashing in on their star players.

Still, United could do with both players and it doesn’t currently look that realistic for them to get this dream double deal done.

Guimaraes does look like he could be a fine fit for Amorim’s style of play, though, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on this story.

Even if United can’t get their hands on the Newcastle midfielder, he’s sure to be a man in demand anyway, so perhaps other teams will enter the running for his signature.