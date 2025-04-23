Man United going through internal disagreements regarding star with ‘big personality’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently grappling with internal disagreements regarding the future of goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Teamtalk.

Manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly advocating for Onana’s departure due to his inconsistent performances, while segments of the club’s hierarchy believe he deserves more time to adapt and prove his worth.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper has endured a difficult time at the club this season, just like he did last season.

He has been a regular starter for the Red Devils but his performances have been highly underwhelming.

He has made some high profile errors this season in the Premier League and the Europa League and that has raised questions over his long term future at the club.

A report has claimed that Man United have even started contact with a Premier League goalkeeper to replace the struggling Onana.

However, his Old Trafford career could be saved by the opinion of some people in the hierarchy who still have faith in the player’s ability to perform in the future.

Former Man United manager Erik ten Hag described Onana as a player with a ‘big personality’.

Andre Onana to stay at Man United?

It is now a battle between Amorim and club officials over the future of Onana.

Some club executives argue that Onana’s challenges come more from psychological pressure than a lack of skill.

They believe that with adequate support, he can regain his form and justify the club’s investment.

It appears that people at the club are more concerned about their investment and the loss they could make rather than the talent of the player.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is another player on the radar of United but they face competition from Manchester City to sign him.

