19 G/A Man United star has made up his mind to leave the club because of Amorim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to go through major changes in the summer transfer window.

The future of a number of players at the club are uncertain after their poor showing in the Premier League this season.

Manager Ruben Amorim is determined to make big changes at the club to improve the standards of the squad.

The Red Devils are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season which would be their worst ever finish in the league.

To change that, Amorim has identified the players he wants to offload this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho could be on the move this summer, with sources from GiveMeSport indicating the Argentine is unwilling to stay at Old Trafford if he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

The 20-year-old is reportedly growing frustrated amid the club’s strong interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, whose arrival could push Garnacho further down the attacking pecking order.

Garnacho has been a bright spark in an otherwise inconsistent season for United, contributing 19 goals and assists across all competitions.

However, his role under head coach Amorim remains uncertain and that has convinced the player that he needs to move away from the club.

Cunha’s ability to play across the front line makes him an ideal fit for Amorim’s system, but his arrival could reduce Garnacho’s minutes significantly.

What next for Garnacho if he leaves Man United?

Italian giants Napoli made a move for the young winger but their offer was rejected by United since it did not meet their valuation.

United demanded £70 million for the winger but that could change this summer. Napoli remain interested in signing him and could offer him a way out of the club.

Along with Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are all expected to leave the club after this season.

