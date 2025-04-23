Guardiola 1-0 Amorim: Man United target on the verge of accepting Man City move

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of FC Porto’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa, a player also targeted by Manchester United, according to Foot Mercato.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international has given his initial approval to join City, with negotiations intensifying in recent weeks.

Costa’s representatives, led by agent Jorge Mendes, are actively working to finalise the deal.​

This summer is going to bring the end of Ederson at the club and Pep Guardiola is ready to replace the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Ederson has been a fine servant of the club and he has helped them win the Premier League title six times during his time in Manchester.

City’s interest in Costa comes from uncertainties surrounding their current goalkeeper, Ederson, who is considering a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Costa, known for his shot-stopping abilities and composure under pressure, is seen as a suitable replacement.

He has a release clause of €75 million (£64 million) in his contract, though Porto may consider offers slightly below that figure.

Man United, on the other hand, are looking for a new goalkeeper due to Andre Onana’s inconsistent performances.

Despite scouting Costa extensively, United appear to be trailing in the race for his signature.​

At 25, Costa has established himself as one of Europe’s top goalkeepers, earning praise for his leadership and consistency.

His performances for Porto and the Portuguese national team have attracted interest from several elite clubs, but City’s genuine interest and project appeal have reportedly swayed the player.

Signing a player like Costa would not only give City a talented, world class goalkeeper but also give them bragging rights over their city rivals.

Along with replacing Ederson, City are currently working on replacing Kevin De Bruyne who has announced he is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Guardiola’s team have identified Florian Wirtz and Morgan Gibbs-White as the potential replacements.

