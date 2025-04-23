Massive blow: Liverpool have made “zero progress” over deal for 25-year-old defender

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s contract negotiations with defender Ibrahima Konaté have reportedly stalled, raising concerns about his long-term future at Anfield.

Despite enjoying his most consistent season to date, starting 26 Premier League matches, the 25-year-old French international has yet to agree to an extension beyond his current deal, which expires in 2026 .​

Liverpool have recently secured new deals for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, but the situation with Konate remains unresolved.

The club risks facing a scenario similar to that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract negotiations have also worked against the Reds.

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool have made “zero progress” when it comes to the contract talks of the France international defender.

The lack of progress is concerning, especially with interest from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool’s management, under sporting director Richard Hughes, is reportedly working to resolve the situation.

The defender will enter the final year of his contract at the club this summer which may force the club to consider selling him if he refuses to sign a new deal.

Liverpool defense could have major changes next season

As per the report, clubs are interested in signing Joe Gomez and Jarrel Quansah from Liverpool.

It means that next season, the Reds defense could have a number of changes with several players leaving and new ones arriving.

While the club has faced a setback when it comes to the future of Konate at Anfield, they are leading the race to sign Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez to address the issues in the left-back position.

Konate’s own comments suggest a desire to focus on current performances, stating, “I am really focused on what happens now. We will see what will happen” .

However, with his contract ticking down and interest from top European clubs, Liverpool may need to accelerate negotiations

