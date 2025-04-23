Report: Arsenal register interest in “quality” PL star who’s held talks with Man United

Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Justin Setterfield, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly registered an interest in the potential transfer of Wolves forward and Manchester United target Matheus Cunha.

The Red Devils are already said to have held positive talks with Cunha’s camp, so it could be tricky for other clubs to win the race for his signature now.

Still, despite Man Utd’s positive talks, it seems Arsenal have been among the other clubs to register an interest in the Brazil international, according to talkSPORT.

United could really do with strengthening up front this summer after such a difficult season, with Cunha likely to be a major upgrade on flops and misfits like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal arguably also need a bit more quality in attack, though, even if they’ve had a far better season than United.

Cunha has impressed in the Premier League and looks like he could give Mikel Arteta’s side something a bit different in attack, and perhaps make them less reliant on Bukayo Saka.

Matheus Cunha transfer saga hotting up ahead of the summer

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out, as other clubs clearly haven’t given up on signing Cunha ahead of next season.

MUFC may have made the most progress so far, but it also makes sense that Arsenal would feel it’s worth looking into the 25-year-old’s situation as well.

After all, it’s hard to see a reason why someone like Cunha would choose Old Trafford over the Emirates Stadium right now.

United have had a really poor season and most likely won’t have European football to offer transfer targets.

Arsenal, by contrast, look like a team on the up and players like Cunha would surely be very keen to become the latest addition to Arteta’s exciting project.

Ruben Amorim clearly likes Cunha, though, having singled him out as a “quality” opponent for United to look out for ahead of their games against Wolves last weekend.