Revealed: Arsenal & Liverpool still want €80m star after January transfer window talks

Murillo in action for Nottingham Forest against Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are understood to still be keen on a potential transfer swoop for Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Murillo is attracting strong interest this summer from a host of top clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among Murillo’s main suitors, and they first explored this deal with some talks back in January that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Still, they remain keen on the Brazil international, who is valued at around €80m and also on the radar of Chelsea and Real Madrid, CaughtOffside understands.

However, Forest are adamant that they don’t want to sell Murillo and hope to open talks with the player over extending his contract until 2030.

Murillo attracts transfer suitors but could earn big new Forest contract

Forest are having a fine season, surpassing all expectations to find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table at the moment.

Murillo has had a big role in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s success, but it could also be that Champions League qualification would help the club keep hold of the talented 22-year-old.

Liverpool’s interest in Murillo makes sense, however, as Arne Slot will no doubt want to build on his team’s success this season by adding more depth.

Murillo could also be ideal to give the club a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk, while it might also be worth thinking about replacing Ibrahima Konate as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Arsenal, meanwhile, don’t look in desperate need of new central defenders but are understood to be considering Murillo alongside Bournemouth’s talented young CB Dean Huijsen.

It may be that the Gunners will face interest in both Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior this summer, so Murillo could prove an ideal signing if one or both of those players leave.