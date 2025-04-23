Nicolo Savona in action for Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus could reportedly be ready to sell Nicolo Savona this summer amid transfer interest from West Ham United.

The Hammers are rumoured to be showing an interest in the talented 22-year-old, who has increasingly become more and more of a first-team regular for Juve this season.

It’s not been the best season for the Turin giants, but Savona’s development at right-back has been a real positive for the club.

Still, it seems the Serie A outfit could be ready to let Savona go for the right price, in what looks like a significant boost for West Ham.

Nicolo Savona to West Ham transfer situation explained

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Savona has a contract with Juventus until 2029, so they remain in control over the young defender’s future.

There is no need for Juve to sell on the cheap, but it seems they’re not ruling out an exit entirely, giving West Ham a potential opportunity.

The east Londoners brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United last summer and he’s done well at right-back, but there might be room for Graham Potter to add more depth.

It will be interesting to see if Savona himself wants to move, but a move to the Premier League is sure to appeal to many players.

West Ham could do well to snap up this promising young talent, but at the same time it perhaps seems hard to imagine it will be one of their top priorities when so many other areas of their squad urgently need strengthening after a poor season.