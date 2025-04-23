Report: Man United monitoring Man City star Pep Guardiola called ‘special player’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, according to The Telegraph.

The Man City star is a versatile player who can play as a midfielder, winger and behind the striker.

His tactical flexibility could be a key asset in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, offering depth and dynamism in advanced midfield roles.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals for Pep Guardiola side this season in 25 appearances in all competitions.

McAtee, who is an England youth international, has found opportunities limited at the Etihad Stadium, and with just one year remaining on his current contract, a move away from City this summer is increasingly likely.

Though Guardiola has publicly praised McAtee’s technical skill and attacking intelligence, the Man City boss may have little choice but to sanction a sale in order to avoid losing the player on a free transfer in 2026.

Guardiola has described the Man City youngster as a ‘special player’ but the Spaniard has not been able to give him enough playing time at the club.

Man United are not alone in their pursuit. Newcastle United, AC Milan, Nottingham Forest, and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly monitoring McAtee’s situation closely.

Are Man City going to consider selling to Man United?

However, securing McAtee’s signature could prove challenging, given the rivalry between Man United and Man City.

City may be reluctant to strengthen a direct competitor, potentially preferring to sell McAtee to a club outside the Premier League or to a team with less direct competition.

United’s interest seems genuine but the outcome will likely depend on City’s willingness to negotiate with their cross-town rivals and McAtee’s own aspirations for regular playing time and career development.

The Manchester clubs are also competing in the transfer window this summer with Guardiola’s side winning the race against Amorim to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Man City could launch a big-money move to sign Newcastle star