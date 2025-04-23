Report: Man United outcast wants move to Barcelona “no matter what”

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is poised to make a significant decision about his future this summer, with sources indicating that he is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford under current head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 27-year-old joined Aston Villa in a loan move in the winter transfer window and under manager Unai Emery, he has managed to perform well and regain his form.

The attacker left United after a fall-out with Amorim at Old Trafford which made it clear that the England international has not future at the club.

Having revived his career, he is looking for a move away from Man United and he has his heart set on a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Aston Villa, who hold a £40 million option to make the move permanent, are likely to be one of several clubs vying for the England international’s signature.

However, Paris Saint-Germain could also revive their long-standing interest, having previously considered Rashford as a potential successor to Kylian Mbappe.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the 27-year-old is determined to join Barcelona “no matter what,” and his representatives have reportedly informed the Catalan club that they are his top priority.

Despite Barcelona’s ongoing financial challenges, Rashford’s intent to move to the Camp Nou could open the door to negotiations between the parties.

A number of players are expected to leave Man United

In a major overhaul of the squad this summer, Amorim is set to offload Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia.

The club’s pursuit of Matheus Cunha is also likely to push Alejandro Garnacho out of the club.

The pressure and scrutiny he faces at United, especially being a local academy product, has proved too much for him.

A fresh start elsewhere might relieve that burden and allow him to just concentrate on his game without pressure from the outside.

