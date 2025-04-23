Report: Man United plan double raid on Serie A to sign midfielder and attacker

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their scouting efforts ahead of a crucial summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to sign players in all the positions with the club making signing a new attacker and a new midfielder their priority.

The poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee and the possible departure of both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen would force the Premier League giants to explore the market for new players this summer.

Their performances in the Premier League have been highly disappointing and there is pressure on manager Ruben Amorim and the club to change that.

According to TuttoAtalanta, the Red Devils are not only observing performances but have also initiated preliminary contact with the entourages of of Atalanta midfielder Ederson and attacker Mateo Retegui.

Brazil international Ederson has been a key figure in Atalanta’s midfield this season, featuring in 44 matches across all competitions and contributing five goals.

Ederson might be open to a move to Man United

The midfielder has attracted interest not only from Man United but also from Liverpool and Manchester City.

United are looking to get Ederson to become a part of their midfield which has struggled to keep the ball, progress it from deep positions and retain possession.

Ederson himself has expressed curiosity about playing in the Premier League, stating, “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Retegui, who joined Atalanta last summer from Genoa in a €28 million deal, has been in prolific form.

The 24-year-old Argentine forward has racked up 23 goals and 9 assists in just 31 Serie A appearances, become one of the best attackers in Serie A in the process.

Atalanta may face a challenging summer, with not just Ederson and Retegui attracting interest, but also Ademola Lookman, who is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

