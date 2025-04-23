Marcus Rashford and Mathys Tel (Photo by Getty Images, Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tottenham are aiming to bounce back next season after a very disappointing 2024-25 campaign, and they will aim to use the transfer market to do this. It is in attack that there is expected to be significant changes, and this could include the departure of a club icon.

Heung-Min Son has been a sensational player for Tottenham since he arrived from Bayer Leverkusen 10 years ago, but there is no doubt that his level has dropped over the last 12 months. And because of this, there is a chance that he is moved on to make way for a new signing.

And that new signing could be a shock one, with Tottenham eyeing a sneak move for a player that looks destined to change clubs in the summer.

Tottenham want to sign Rashford and Tel this summer

As per FootballTransfers, Tottenham have identified Marcus Rashford as a target for the summer transfer window. They were keen to sign him in January before opting for Mathys Tel, but should Aston Villa decide again activating their buy option, there is a strong likelihood that the North London club seriously consider a move.

Rashford’s possible arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium would not be dependant on whether Tel’s option to buy is activated, as Tottenham would want to have both players in the first team squad for next season, as advanced by TEAMtalk.

But the problem for Tottenham in regards to Rashford is that they could find it tough to sign him even if Aston Villa pass on the opportunity to make his loan deal into a permanent one. Recent reports have stated that the Man United-owned winger would prioritise a move to Barcelona in the summer if he were to return to Old Trafford.