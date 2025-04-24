Exclusive: Arsenal on alert as unsettled Chelsea star made available for €45-50m

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to be one of the clubs on alert for a surprise potential transfer raid on rivals Chelsea this summer.

Sources have disclosed to CaughtOffside that Arsenal are interested in Andrey Santos after his impressive loan spell at Strasbourg this season.

The talented young Brazilian midfielder hasn’t had much of a chance yet at Chelsea, but has long looked like an outstanding prospect for the future.

We’re starting to see the best of Santos now as he shines in Ligue 1, but sources have informed CaughtOffside that he’s not entirely committed to going back to Chelsea next season.

This means Santos could be available for a fee in the region of €45-50m this summer, with Arsenal exploring the situation, while other top clubs are also showing an interest.

Andrey Santos transfer suitors queuing up as Chelsea future looks uncertain

CaughtOffside understands that Tottenham, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also keeping an eye on Santos ahead of this summer.

Santos could be ideal to give Arsenal something a bit different in midfield, with Mikel Arteta perhaps set to find himself a bit short in that department soon.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are about to be out of contract this summer, so adding Santos to the Arsenal squad could be a good move.

Still, one imagines Chelsea won’t be too keen on selling to a rival, which might give the advantage to clubs like PSG and Milan.

Santos had previously been tipped for a big future at Chelsea, but the 20-year-old would face plenty of competition in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

The Blues could therefore do well to sell Santos for a profit if the opportunity comes along, and it seems he won’t be short of suitors.