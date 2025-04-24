“Twice now that’s happened” – Martin Keown notices worrying thing that’s “crept in” at Arsenal recently

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Martin Keown and William Saliba
Martin Keown and William Saliba (Photo by Michael Regan, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has made a rather worrying observation ahead of the club’s huge upcoming Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners recently beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals, and there’ll be some fans getting very excited about their prospects of winning the competition after such a statement result.

Still, Keown thinks we’re seeing some signs of sloppiness creeping in from William Saliba in particular.

The France international is normally such a solid and reliable defender for Arsenal, but he made a mistake for Vinicius Junior’s equaliser at the Bernabeu, and again for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Arsenal were 2-1 up and looked to be heading for a win, but Crystal Palace punished that sloppy play to grab a 2-2 draw in the end.

William Saliba warming up for Arsenal
William Saliba warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Martin Keown concerned about William Saliba’s recent errors

Speaking on punditry duty after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Keown was clearly concerned by Saliba making another mistake so soon after the one in Madrid.

“I think Saliba, if I’m working with him [I am saying], ‘don’t switch off’,” Keown said.

“The game they played against Real Madrid, the goalkeeper rolled it out to him just after they scored and it’s as if he hasn’t got a picture, he wasn’t alert.

“It’s twice now that’s happened in successive games – he just needs to sharpen up.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristian Romero in the pre-match warmup for Tottenham
Revealed: Tottenham working to tie star down to new deal amid Real Madrid transfer interest
Ruben Amorim and the Man United logo and breaking news banner
Fabrizio Romano names the in-form star who “really wants” Manchester United transfer
Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace
Exclusive: Arsenal on alert as unsettled Chelsea star made available for €45-50m

“I think it’s crept in because of the sloppiness with Arsenal just trying to see out games, tonight was a victory in not getting injuries, because there’s a huge game coming up and I think when you’re just down from 100 per cent, you make mistakes.”

Arsenal’s focus will probably be more on the Champions League than the Premier League right now, so that might explain why they weren’t quite at their best last night.

Still, they’ll need to sharpen up quickly if they are to stand any chance of getting past PSG and into the Champions League final.

More Stories Martin Keown William Saliba

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *