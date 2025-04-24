“Many reasons” Arsenal have picked up alarming record this season, according to Arteta

Mikel Arteta watches on during Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal picked up their 13th draw of the season in the Premier League yesterday as they were held at home by Crystal Palace.

The result leaves league leaders Liverpool just one point away from mathematically wrapping up the Premier League title.

The Reds take on Tottenham at home next and will likely get the result they need to be confirmed as champions by the end of this week.

It’s a blow for Arsenal, who would likely have been season as bigger favourites for the title before the start of the season.

The Gunners ran Manchester City very close in the last two years, while Liverpool were rebuilding after the blow of losing legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

Arsenal have drawn too many games to be champions

Arsenal have, however, drawn far too many games to keep up with Liverpool, with only Everton having more draws in the league (14) so far this season.

This unwanted record means Arsenal have lost only one more game than Liverpool, but have won six fewer, leaving them a pretty distant second place for now.

Arteta responded to being labelled draw specialists by saying (via the Metro): “We haven’t been able to see the games off for many reasons, and the margins have been too small.

“Sometimes that, sometimes credit to the opposition, it’s true that we played five times with ten men.

“There are a lot of factors, but obviously it’s something that we’ve done much better in the past, especially when we’ve been ahead in games.

“Today, without really much happening, especially in the second half, we have to be able to see the game off.”

Arsenal haven’t won the league since the famous 2003/04 ‘Invincibles’ season and it’s clear they’ll need to strengthen their squad this summer to turn those draws into wins and finally end their drought next term.