Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Getty Images, Carlos Silva / Bola na Rede)

Arsenal will look to sign a new top-level striker this summer, with new sporting director Andrea Berta tasked with completing that objective. The club’s leading target in the position looks to have changed since his arrival, but there could now be complications that creep in going into the transfer window.

For many months, Arsenal were determined to make a move for Alexander Isak, but Berta’s arrival seems to have poured cold water on that pursuit – and also the fact that Newcastle have no plans to sell, or even negotiate with any interested clubs.

Instead, Arsenal have turned their attention to Viktor Gyokeres, whom Berta has identified as a priority target. But it looks like the feeling from the Sporting CP striker is not mutual.

Viktor Gyokeres wants to join Real Madrid this summer

According to Defensa Central (via TEAMtalk), Gyokeres is reportedly very keen on a summer move to Real Madrid. It is claimed that the Swedish striker told his representatives to hold talks with the La Liga giants in order to gauge whether they were interested in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid already have Kylian Mbappe on their books, so it would be a surprise if they were to pursue a deal for Gyokeres. And reports have also suggested that they are considering other options to improve their squad in the summer, one of whom is another Arsenal target in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal are unlikely to be affected by Gyokeres’ alleged interest in a move to Real Madrid, and they will surely press ahead with plans to have him as their new starting striker. And although the defending European champions probably won’t be competition, they are likely to be challenged by the likes of Chelsea and Man United.