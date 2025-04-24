“They are in talks with him” – David Ornstein confirms major Arsenal transfer news

Mikel Arteta and David Ornstein (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has delivered some potentially significant Arsenal transfer news as it seems that Thomas Partey might not be leaving the club after all.

The Gunners are now reported to be in talks with Partey over a new deal, with the Ghana international close to becoming a free agent this summer.

Given his age and injury record, it would perhaps have made sense for Arsenal to let Partey go when his current contract came to an end at the end of this campaign.

However, Ornstein now says Arsenal’s stance seems to have changed and that the club are discussing new terms to keep the 31-year-old at the Emirates Stadium…

This is similar to what Charles Watts hinted at in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, and it will surely be seen as good news for most Arsenal fans.

With Jorginho also about to be out of contract, it would have been a big blow for AFC to lose two experienced midfield players on free transfers in the same summer.

Thomas Partey has shown he still has a key role to play for Arsenal

Partey has shone for Arsenal this season, coming back really strongly for the club despite missing so much of the previous campaign through injury.

Fitness has often been a bit of an issue for Partey, but he now seems to have put the worst of his problems behind him.

The former Atletico Madrid man was recently superb for Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final victory over Real Madrid, bossing the midfield in both legs.

Partey might not play as regularly next season if Martin Zubimendi joins as expected, as Ornstein also mentions in the video above, but it seems clear there’s still a role for him as a squad player at the very least.