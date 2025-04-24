“They will take the money” – Chelsea owners plan to cash in on star player, claims ex-Blue

Jadon Sancho, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer celebrate (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s current owners do not care about winning the Premier League and will cash in on a star player like Cole Palmer if they get the opportunity.

That’s according to former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf, who insists that Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali only care about making money.

Chelsea were hugely successful under previous owner Roman Abramovich, but the club have gone in a rather different direction since Boehly and Eghbali took over.

Chelsea now mainly focus on signing the game’s best young players instead of the ready-made stars needed to win major trophies.

Palmer has been one of the big success stories of this current ownership, but Leboeuf thinks the England international could leave for the right offer.

Worrying Cole Palmer transfer claim made by former Chelsea star

“You want to know where the club stands, but at present their only target is to make money out of the players they have bought,” Leboeuf told the Metro.

“Sure, they give big, long contracts for young players but if they can make a profit, then they will sell them. That’s the goal. Cole Palmer, who was bought for £40m, could be sold for 120 or 130 million in the summer if they got an offer. I think they will take the money and buy two younger players.

“The goal is not to be champions of England, the goal is not to be in the Champions League, it’s to make money out of the players that they’ve bought.”

This is certainly a worrying claim if it’s accurate, as Chelsea fans have got used to winning major trophies and won’t want to just becoming a selling club.

Teams like Brighton have done well in recent times to make big profits on talented young players, but CFC won’t want to end up being a stepping stone team like that, even if it’s profitable.