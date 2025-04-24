Cristian Romero in the pre-match warmup for Tottenham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham are keen to tie Cristian Romero down to a new contract amid transfer interest from Real Madrid, CaughtOffside understands.

The Argentina international has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League in his time in north London, and this is not the first time he’s attracted interest from elsewhere.

Sources with a close understanding of Romero’s situation have told CaughtOffside that Spurs are aware of interest from other clubs, even if there haven’t been any concrete offers or negotiations yet.

Tottenham hope to open talks over a new deal for Romero, but his situation is being closely monitored by La Liga duo Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

On top of that, CaughtOffside understands that three unnamed Premier League clubs are also interested in the 26-year-old.

Tottenham need to do everything they can to block Cristian Romero transfer exit

Spurs have not had the best season by any stretch of the imagination, so it’s not too surprising to see some doubts emerging over one of their best players.

Romero is surely someone who’ll be considering his future, as he’s far too good to be playing for a club in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Of course, THFC might improve in the near future after what they’ll feel has been a bit of a blip this season.

Still, they have no hope of getting back to being top four contenders if they lose an important player like Romero.

A player’s career is relatively short, though, so Romero might not want to wait around for this project to get off the ground.

Romero will be aware that he could start games and make an impact at the very highest level at either of the Madrid clubs, where he’d be more likely to win major silverware.