David Ornstein claims Arsenal figures are “acting” like major summer signing is already a “done deal”

David Ornstein has a reassuring Arsenal transfer update for fans amid some recent speculation over one of their top summer targets.

Much has been said and written about Arsenal’s links with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Ornstein insists key figures at the club view this as a done deal.

There has been some speculation about Real Madrid potentially hijacking Arsenal’s move for Zubimendi, but it seems this isn’t worrying anyone behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

Ornstein is one of the most reliable journalists in the business, especially when it comes to Arsenal, so fans will be reassured by what he says in the video clip below…

Ornstein seems to have heard from Arsenal sources that this is already being treated as a done deal, which is not the kind of thing anyone at the club would want out there unless they were really sure they wouldn’t end up being embarrassed later.

Ornstein’s claims here are similar to what Charles Watts told us in his exclusive Arsenal column yesterday.

When discussing the threat of Real Madrid trying to sign Zubimendi, Watts said: “As far as I’m aware Arsenal are still hopeful that they will win the race to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer.

“I know there have been reports from Spain suggesting that Real Madrid have stepped up their attempts to land the midfielder in recent weeks and that his head may have been turned.

“I can’t really confirm anything about the level of Madrid’s interest in Zubimendi, I’m just not sure about that. But I know that Arsenal remain hopeful of getting a deal over the line for the Real Sociedad star.

“They have put a lot of effort into signing the Spaniard, with Jason Ayto – who was the club’s interim sporting director before the appointment of Andrea Berta – at the forefront of that work.

“And with Berta now at the club he is being tasked with closing the deal for the Spain international, with the expectation that Arsenal will look to get it done early in the transfer window.

“Zubimendi is seen as a priority for Arsenal this summer, with Jorginho certain to leave and Thomas Partey’s future far from clear as he heads towards the end of his contract.”

Zubimendi has impressed during his time in La Liga and looks like he could be a good fit for Arsenal next season.