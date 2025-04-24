“Clubs have been informed” – Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea given major boost regarding star’s release clause

Dean Huijsen celebrates with Evanilson
Dean Huijsen celebrates with Bournemouth teammate Evanilson (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has provided an intriguing update on the Dean Huijsen transfer situation as he attracts interest from a host of top clubs.

The talented young Bournemouth defender has established himself as one of the best players outside of the established big six in the Premier League with some stellar displays this season.

Huijsen has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal by the Independent and others for some time now, and Plettenberg has posted on X about his release clause.

See below as it seems clubs have been informed that they can pay Huijsen’s clause in three instalments, which surely makes him an even more tempting target…

Huijsen already looked like a bargain at that price, but the fact that you usually have to pay release clauses in one go makes them a bit trickier.

Clubs will now surely take advantage of this contractual agreement, and it will be interesting to see where Huijsen ends up.

Who needs the signing of Dean Huijsen most?

Huijsen doesn’t immediately look like a signing Arsenal need, even if more depth is always useful, and there might perhaps be something to think about with Jakub Kiwior’s future this summer.

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in action against Fulham
Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in action against Fulham (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Still, one imagines it’s going to be very hard to push William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes out of Mikel Arteta’s starting line up, so Huijsen would be taking a gamble moving to the Emirates Stadium as he might just find himself warming the bench a lot.

Liverpool could perhaps give Huijsen more of a key role, as the ageing Virgil van Dijk surely won’t be able to play 90 minutes every few days for that much longer.

Chelsea could also surely give Huijsen a regular starting spot as the 20-year-old looks like he’d be a significant upgrade on the likes of Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.

Liverpool would probably be a better project, though, as they’re about to win the Premier League title and look to be going places under Arne Slot, whereas Chelsea are once again battling just to get into the top four.

