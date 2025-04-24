Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly one of the clubs keen on a potential transfer move for impressive Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic.

The 25-year-old is currently shining on loan at Strasbourg, and there may well be a few Blues fans who’d like to see him come back and replace the unconvincing Robert Sanchez in goal next season.

Goalkeeper is something of a problem position for Chelsea at the moment, and Petrovic had some decent moments when he was given a chance in the starting line up last term.

Overall, however, it perhaps seems more likely that Chelsea will now be selling Petrovic, and Villa could be an option for him.

According to Football Insider, Unai Emery’s side are alongside Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen in looking at Petrovic ahead of the summer.

The Serbia international looks like he has plenty of potential, and he could be a useful addition at Villa Park after a slight dip in form from Emiliano Martinez in recent times.

Chelsea will surely make plenty of sales this summer

Axel Disasi is currently on loan at Villa from Chelsea, and one imagines he could be someone made available on a permanent transfer this summer.

Whilst discussing Disasi’s future, there may be a chance for Villa to look into the possibility of a deal for Petrovic as well.

It will be interesting to see if other big names make their way out of Stamford Bridge, but one imagines the club will try again to majorly revamp this team.

A number of last summer’s signings haven’t really worked out, so it wouldn’t be that surprising to see the likes of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moving on pretty quickly.

Petrovic might be worth holding on to, but CFC will probably instead look for a new goalkeeper to come in as number one.