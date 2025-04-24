Report: Manchester United consider move for £38m Chelsea transfer target

Franco Mastantuono celebrates with his River Plate teammates (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The Red Devils are the latest on a long list of clubs to show an interest in the highly-rated 17-year-old, who is also wanted by Chelsea.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also name European giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan as being among his suitors.

Mastantuono has a £38m release clause that would represent a record fee for the Argentinian club.

For the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea, however, that looks like a very tempting figure that could end up looking like a bargain in the long run.

Franco Mastantuono transfer saga hots up – where next for one of South America’s biggest talents?

Mastantuono looks like a player with a big future, but he’ll need to make sure he picks his next club carefully.

We’ve often seen talented young players rushing into the wrong move, and that often means joining a big name without considering how realistic their first-team opportunities will be there.

Real Madrid would probably be the most tempting option for Mastantuono, but there’d also be so much competition for places at the Bernabeu.

The Argentine needs to make sure he’s playing regularly or his development could stall, so somewhere like United or Chelsea might be the more sensible option for now.

Chelsea have shown their commitment to signing and developing the world’s best young players, so that could be a good project for Mastantuono to kick-start his career in Europe before perhaps getting a bigger move later on.

Similarly, United need to move in that direction after a poor season and after years of major recruitment errors.

The Red Devils have spent huge money on big-name flops, so could do well to instead build around hungry young talents like Mastantuono.