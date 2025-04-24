Video: Jamie Vardy makes major announcement on Leicester future and addresses retirement talk

Jamie Vardy's farewell message to Leicester City fans

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has released an emotional farewell video to the club’s fans as he’s decided to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of this current campaign.

The Foxes legend, who won the Premier League title with the club in that memorable 2015/16 season, has decided to try a new challenge and has insisted he won’t be retiring.

Watch below as Vardy reflects on his time at Leicester, having become one of the club’s best ever players after a surprise move to the club in their days in the Championship when his only prior experience had been in non league football…

Vardy ended up being a great signing for Leicester, scoring a total of 198 goals for the Foxes, while he also found the back of the net seven times in 26 caps for England.

The 38-year-old still has time between now and the end of the season to reach 200 goals for Leicester, and fans will surely be willing him on to do it.

Even if he doesn’t, though, there’s no doubt Vardy will go down as a modern Premier League great.

Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City fairytale comes to an end

We probably won’t see too many stories like Vardy’s again, with this world class finisher somehow still playing at semi-professional level when he was in his mid-20s.

Vardy would have been seen as a bit of a gamble when he first joined LCFC, but he leaves as one of their all-time greats.

No one will forget Vardy’s role in that 2015/16 title victory – a remarkable fairytale in itself, with Vardy fittingly proving one of the most important members of that team.

It will be interesting to see what Vardy does next in football, but Leicester fans and almost everyone in the Premier League will be sure to miss him.