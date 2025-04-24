Talks held: Aston Villa discussing move to beat Chelsea to transfer of CL winner

Kevin De Bruyne and Unai Emery (Photo by Michael Regan, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly held some internal discussions over a potential transfer move for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international is approaching the end of his contract with Man City, making him a free agent this summer.

De Bruyne himself recently confirmed that he’d be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of his current deal, and it’s no surprise to see that this appears to have sparked a lot of interest.

Sky Sports are reporting that Villa are interested in De Bruyne, and this follows Chelsea also being linked with him by Simon Phillips.

The 33-year-old may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but he’s been one of the finest attacking midfielders of his generation and won pretty much all there is to win in the game.

That quality and experience would make De Bruyne a tempting option for a lot of top teams, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

Could Kevin De Bruyne end up staying in the Premier League?

De Bruyne has interest from MLS clubs, as per Sky Sports’ report, but it seems we could still see the veteran playmaker staying in England.

Villa could be a tempting destination for him as they continue to make great progress under Unai Emery, while he might also feel he has unfinished business at Chelsea.

De Bruyne was at Stamford Bridge as a youngster but barely got any chances to play for the Blues before being sold to Wolfsburg.

From there, De Bruyne showed his world class potential, prompting City to spend big money on signing him in the summer of 2015.

It remains to be seen if De Bruyne can still influence games at this level on a regular basis, but it would certainly be nice to think he won’t be leaving the Premier League just yet.

Whether it’s for Villa or Chelsea, De Bruyne could surely be a good squad player option at the very least, and offer a huge wealth of experience in the dressing room after winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his career in Manchester.