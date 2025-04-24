£400k-a-week star gives Villa green light to sign him

Unai Emery and Kevin De Bruyne (Photo by Dan Mullan, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s veteran playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly given Aston Villa the green light to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

The experienced Belgium international is close to becoming a free agent as his contract with Man City expires at the end of this season.

De Bruyne recently announced in an official statement that he would be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, and he’s since hinted he could be open to staying in the Premier League.

Although De Bruyne has been strongly linked with MLS clubs, it seems staying in England could also be an option he’s open to.

Villa have been linked with De Bruyne in what could be a hugely exciting move, and they’ll be boosted by the 33-year-old’s decision to consider offers from Premier League clubs.

Kevin De Bruyne on next transfer destination

When asked about his future, De Bruyne said: “I don’t know. Honestly I don’t know.

“The decision to leave (Manchester City) has not been long. Nothing can be decided in one week in the football world.

“I haven’t seen my family since the decision. I have to speak to them and then I will see whichever team wants me. So I don’t know. I have no idea.”

“There is always a challenge, you know. I don’t know what’s going to happen next season.

“If teams come and then convince me that they have a nice sport project. I know I am obviously not the youngest anymore.

“I still think I am able to perform on the highest level. I don’t know what teams are interested or what they want to do.

“Whatever project (is) available – I am willing to listen. I love football, I love to play football and if a nice project comes and my family is also good with that, we will be able to make a decision.”