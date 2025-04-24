Journalist claims Chelsea remain keen on transfer raid that will hurt Man United fans

Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Carl Recine, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still keen on a potential transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this summer.

Still, it seems the talented young England international is not currently considered a top priority for Chelsea, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Mainoo is a homegrown talent who has impressed a great deal at Man Utd, and it would surely be painful for the club’s fans to see him leave for a big six rival.

It will be interesting to see how this saga plays out, as Give Me Sport have also recently reported on Mainoo’s future, suggesting that United would try to get the 20-year-old to sign a new contract.

Meanwhile, earlier this season it was reported in the Guardian that Mainoo probably wouldn’t sign a new deal and could therefore be made available for the right price.

Kobbie Mainoo to Chelsea transfer saga looks like one to watch again

Mainoo looks like a player with a big future in the game, but it’s not yet clear where we’ll see him spending his peak years.

The Red Devils youngster might do well to get out of Old Trafford right now, as the club have had so many problems in recent years.

Chelsea aren’t exactly in the best shape either, but they’re at least in the running for a top four finish this season, whereas MUFC are closer to the relegation zone.

Mainoo might also look at the CFC project and be tempted to go there and become part of this youthful squad being built for the present and future.

Enzo Maresca has done a decent job at Chelsea this season, but he’ll likely be keen to bring in more options in midfield, with Mainoo likely to be an upgrade on the injury-prone and unreliable Romeo Lavia.