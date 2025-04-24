Arne Slot building Liverpool’s next title-winning team as DOUBLE deal edges closer

Arne Slot celebrates Liverpool's win over West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are now just one point away from becoming Premier League champions in what has been a memorable first season under manager Arne Slot.

And it seems the Reds already have one eye on their future success as they pursue a double raid on Bournemouth for exciting young defensive duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez.

Various reports link Liverpool strongly with both players, and you get the sense that there’s a growing confidence that the Merseyside giants can see off the competition from other top clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid.

After all, who wouldn’t want to be making the move to Anfield right now? Slot has emphatically shown that there is life after Jurgen Klopp after all.

As we speak there’ll be fans doing everything they can to find out how to buy tickets for Liverpool vs Tottenham this weekend so they can witness title number 20.

Liverpool are just getting started under Arne Slot

Liverpool weren’t really seen as title favourites before the start of the season, but they’ve been superb since Slot took on the difficult job of replacing the legendary Klopp.

The Dutch tactician has even managed to get the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to raise their games to another level.

And with signings like Huijsen and Kerkez, LFC will be sorted with long-term successors to the likes of Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson for many years to come.

All eyes will be on Anfield this Sunday as Liverpool host Spurs, needing just a point to be confirmed as champions after another slip-up by Arsenal yesterday.

It’s been a frustrating league campaign for the Gunners, even if they are now looking forward to a Champions League semi-final against PSG.

Mikel Arteta’s side were so close to Manchester City in last season’s title race, and though they’ve out-performed Pep Guardiola’s men this term, they probably never saw this Liverpool team coming.

Now Slot has the club on the brink of glory and with deals already being lined up for Huijsen and Kerkez, they’re sure to be a force to be reckoned with again next season and beyond.

Arsenal themselves have also been linked with Huijsen in recent times, but it’s been suggested that Liverpool are in pole position to snap up the talented young Spain international.

If they can make it a double raid on Bournemouth, then the team should be in very good shape to go again next season, and perhaps put in a stronger push for the Champions League as well.