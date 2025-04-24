Exclusive: Man Utd make contact over signing 20 G/A star, his club already have replacement lined up

Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates with his teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are making moves to strengthen their attacking options this summer, with multiple targets being looked at.

As well as numerous reports about Matheus Cunha to Man Utd progressing well and looking likely, CaughtOffside also understand that Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of the club’s top targets.

Initial contact has been made with the Crystal Palace striker, who scored a superb goal against Arsenal in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last night.

That strike took Mateta’s total goal contributions for the season to 20, with the Frenchman netting 17 times in all competitions, whilst also providing three assists.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that there is plenty of interest in Mateta ahead of this summer, with Palace already lining up a replacement in case they lose the 27-year-old.

Manchester United eyeing Jean-Philippe Mateta alongside other attacking transfer targets

Mateta is up there alongside Victor Osimhen and Cunha as one of United’s top targets up front, but there are also others tracking the Eagles front-man.

Bayern Munich like the player and could move for him in case Harry Kane leaves, while Juventus are also looking at him as Dusan Vlahovic could be sold, while Randal Kolo Muani is only at the club on loan and might not stay permanently.

Palace, meanwhile, are looking at Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea as a potential replacement for Mateta.

It will be interesting to see if United can get a deal done for Mateta, who looks like he’d be a fine fit for Ruben Amorim’s side.

MUFC need to bring in upgrades on the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, and a proven prolific Premier League goal-scorer like Mateta could be the perfect option.

Palace seem aware that they could risk losing this star man, while one imagines they’ll also face interest in other top talents like Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton this summer.