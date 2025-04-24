Fabrizio Romano names the in-form star who “really wants” Manchester United transfer

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Ruben Amorim and the Man United logo and breaking news banner
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Wolves star Matheus Cunha is felt to really want a transfer to Manchester United this summer, with optimism that a deal can be done.

That’s according to the latest from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via his official account on X.

Romano claims the Red Devils are optimistic about getting a deal done for the in-form Brazil international.

See below for details on Man Utd’s pursuit of Cunha, who has also been linked with other top clubs in recent times after an impressive record of 16 goals and four assists in all competitions for Wolves so far this season…

Cunha clearly looks like one of the top attacking players in the Premier League and like he could be a good fit for Ruben Amorim’s side.

United are in desperate need of upgrades on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho, and Cunha looks like he ticks a lot of boxes.

Matheus Cunha transfer could be the big change Manchester United need

Cunha looks ready to move up a level after showing huge potential at Wolves, and it’s easy to imagine he could really explode with better players around him.

For now, of course, MUFC don’t necessarily look like that much of a better team than Wolves after such a dire campaign, but one imagines it won’t be too long before Amorim can steer the team up the table.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in action
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in action (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Amorim will have a summer to bring in more of his own signings, and also to get his ideas across in a full pre-season, which he hasn’t had yet.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace
Exclusive: Arsenal on alert as unsettled Chelsea star made available for €45-50m
Arne Slot celebrates Liverpool's win over West Ham
Arne Slot building Liverpool’s next title-winning team as DOUBLE deal edges closer
Franco Mastantuono celebrates with his River Plate teammates
Report: Manchester United consider move for £38m Chelsea transfer target

That would hopefully help someone like Cunha settle in well and get off to a flying start at Old Trafford.

Still, it will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga if any Champions League clubs try to enter the running for the 25-year-old, who could arguably do a lot better than United right now.

More Stories Matheus Cunha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *