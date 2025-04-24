Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Newcastle are expected to spend big this summer, and one of the position that they are planning to address is central defence. They missed out on Marc Guehi in 2024, and now 12 months on, they appear to be looking outside of the Premier League in their efforts to upgrade on what they already have.

Newcastle are hoping to secure Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons, and should they do so, it would open up more options to improve their squad during the summer transfer window. And one of those could come from Bayern Munich.

Newcastle interest in Kim Min-jae confirmed

Speaking to Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has confirmed that one of the players looking are looking at for this summer’s transfer window is Bayern defender Kim Min-jae.

“Newcastle want to push on from the position they’re in. They’ve done very well recently, finally won a trophy and look like they’ll get into the Champions League. But Eddie Howe still feels they need to strengthen their options at the back.

“Sven Botman has been unlucky with injuries, Dan Burn has been fantastic but he’s not a European-level defender, and Fabian Schar isn’t getting any younger. So it’s an area Newcastle feel they could improve in and they want to do that this summer.

“Kim Min-jae is a name I’ve heard recently in connection with Newcastle, and he’d be a good option. Man United wanted him before he moved to Bayern, and he’s done well there but I’ve heard whispers he could now be available.

“He would bring a lot of know-how and elite-level experience to this Newcastle side which is always a huge asset for any team. Plus, he’s a solid defender and I think he’d be interested in a move to the Premier League, so I think he’s going to be one they look to get over the line.”

Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing Kim this summer, so it could be an interesting race between two Premier League sides that are chasing Champions League qualification.