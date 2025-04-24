Eddie Howe and Liam Delap (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/SIPA USA/PressFocus, Imago)

After three transfer windows without much business, Newcastle are expected to spend a lot of money in the summer. Several areas have been identified as needing addressed, with one of those being the striker position.

Alexander Isak has been strongly linked with a move away from Newcastle in the summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the clubs interested in the Swedish superstar. But the Carabao Cup winners expect him to stay, and their intention is to sign someone to compete alongside him, replacing Callum Wilson.

There have been several strikers that have been linked with a move to Newcastle in the summer, but the most concrete option at this stage appears to be Liam Delap. And there has been positive developments on this front in recent weeks.

Newcastle hold talks with Liam Delap and his representatives

As reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle have recently held “very positive” discussions with Delap’s representatives, as they step up their interest in the Ipswich striker. And the report has also confirmed that manager Eddie Howe has personally spoken with the player to make the club’s interest clear.

Delap will almost certainly be on the move this summer, with his £30m release clause likely to be activated by multiple clubs. The likes of Man United, Chelsea and Everton have interest in signing him, but at this stage, it is Newcastle that appear to have made the most progress towards a deal.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle manage to complete the signing of Delap this summer, but there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition to their squad – as well as a clear upgrade on Wilson. But for now, there is plenty of work to be done – and interest from the clubs to be staved off – before anything is finalised.