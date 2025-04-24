0 shots, 0 dribbles – Arsenal ace confirms status as one of Arteta’s worst signings

Raheem Sterling in a huddle with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling was really poor again last night as he cements his status as one of the club’s worst signings for many years.

The former England international joined the Gunners on loan from Chelsea towards the end of last summer, and initially looked like he might be a decent squad player for Mikel Arteta.

However, even with the limited playing time he’s had, Sterling has proven to be a really poor signing, looking a long way off from still being able to contribute at this level.

Sterling has had a great career in the Premier League, and will surely go down as a Manchester City legend after all the success he had there.

But now, it seems like Sterling needs to move to a less competitive league as he’s now struggling to do anything positive in games.

Raheem Sterling’s awful stats for Arsenal against Crystal Palace

Arteta rotated his side a bit last night for the league game against Crystal Palace, with the Champions League now surely the focus for the north London giants.

So perhaps it doesn’t matter too much, but Sterling stank the place out with 0 shots and 0 dribbles in the whole game, according to stats from WhoScored.

Still, it’s a worrying reminder of what Arsenal would find themselves relying on if they needed to field the 30-year-old in a bigger game due to an injury.

Arsenal have had numerous injury problems this term, with Bukayo Saka only recently back after a lengthy lay-off, while Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both still out.

That means teenager Ethan Nwaneri has played more games than expected this season, but it also means Sterling is worryingly close to being back in the team in the Champions League if the club suffer more bad luck with players like Saka.

Arsenal will surely be sending Sterling back to Chelsea this summer and it will likely be a big challenge for the west London giants to find a buyer for him.