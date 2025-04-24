West Ham logo at the London Stadium (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United could reportedly be given a major boost in the transfer market this summer with an opportunity to sell struggling winger Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international made a terrific start to life at the London Stadium last season but has gone majorly downhill this term.

One imagines most West Ham fans would now jump at the chance to cash in on Kudus, and it seems there’s interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who says Kudus also has a specific £120m release clause for Saudi clubs in his contract with the Hammers…

Al-Nassr prepared to bid €100m for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, as revealed. One of four attacking Premier League targets along with Kaoru Mitoma, Antoine Semenyo and Luiz Diaz. Nassr also made an approach for Kudus in January after seeing a €90m bid for Mitoma rejected. Kudus… pic.twitter.com/txj1DcGlDG — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 23, 2025

Kudus probably could have earned a bigger move in the past, perhaps joining one of Europe’s elite, but that ship has probably sailed now.

For one reason or another, the 24-year-old just hasn’t been able to build on that strong first campaign with West Ham, and he’s now more of a liability than anything else.

A big pay day in Saudi Arabia could therefore make perfect sense as Kudus’ next move.

West Ham could do a lot with £120m banked from Mohammed Kudus sale

West Ham need a major overhaul of this struggling squad this summer, with £120m from selling Kudus likely to be a big boost for the east Londoners.

It remains to be seen precisely who WHUFC will target with that kind of money, but it would surely be useful to help them attract some big names.

Spending big on the players you want in this era of stricter Financial Fair Play laws is not easy, so selling Kudus could be ideal.

Al Nassr seemingly have other Premier League stars on their radar, according to Jacobs, but Hammers fans will no doubt be hoping they step up their interest in Kudus and give them a very helpful cash injection this summer.