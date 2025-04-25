PSG are a different team to the one Arsenal beat earlier this season

Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Julian Finney, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Champions League semi-final against PSG is looming large for Arsenal. In all honesty, it’s pretty much impossible to think about anything else.

PSG are obviously in fantastic form, but the good thing for Arsenal is they do not need to fear anyone right now. Why would they?

They’ve just beaten Real Madrid, the reigning European champions home and away. They took on the 15-time winners and comprehensively hammered them over 180 minutes.

They went to the Bernabeu, where everyone seemed to be expecting them to roll over amid a Real Madrid remontada and just patted their hosts on their heads and waved them away with relative ease.

If you can do that against Madrid, then why would you worry about anyone else?

That’s not me saying that this is not going to be an incredibly tough semi-final. Of course it will. PSG are a better side than Madrid right now.

They are brimming with confidence and have already knocked out two Premier League sides on their way to the final four, including champions elect Liverpool.

So Arsenal are going to have to be at their very best to beat them.

Mikel Arteta’s side do have the memory of a comfortable 2-0 win against Paris from earlier in the season and that should stand them in good stead.

PSG are a very different team now to the one that was brushed aside so easily at the Emirates in October, but the way Arsenal physically dominated them that night was very comprehensive.

Ousmane Dembele wasn’t playing in that game, however, and the French champions have added Khvicha Kvaratskhelia since then. Both of those players will be such a threat to Arsenal.

They are the two that really worry me, but Arsenal are so good defensively and if the likes of William Saliba and Jurrien Timber can keep them quiet then Mikel Arteta’s side will have a very good chance of taking an advantage with them to France for the second leg.

Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal fans to bring the atmosphere against PSG

Any Arsenal fans wondering about how to buy tickets for Arsenal vs PSG might also want to note that Mikel Arteta has asked them to come prepared to make some noise for the team this coming Tuesday night.

“I wanna tell our fans that against PSG they have to play every ball with us,” the Spanish tactician said at his press conference.

“Bring your boots, your shinpads, your shorts, your T-shirts! Let’s play on Tuesday night all together here to have one of the most amazing nights at the Emirates.”

