The two signings Arsenal want next as they reach advanced talks over first summer deal for €60m

Martin Zubimendi in action against Vinicius Junior (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and have two other top targets for this summer.

As well as strengthening in central midfield with Zubimendi, it seems the Gunners are also making the attacking positions a priority.

That’s according to ESPN, who state that Arsenal would ideally follow up the Zubimendi transfer with the addition of a new striker and a new wide-forward.

Zubimendi looks like an exciting and important addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad as both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are set to be out of contract this summer.

Still, attack also makes sense as an urgent priority after so many issues in that position this season.

Arsenal need a big transfer window after disappointing Premier League campaign

Arsenal have been linked with Hugo Ekitike and other exciting talents up front, and it’s clear that they need an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

As well as both suffering serious injuries this season, neither of the aforementioned strikers are really prolific enough to give AFC the reliable source of 25-plus goals a season that they so badly need.

This has led to Arteta’s side drawing 13 times in the Premier League, more than any other team apart from Everton.

Arsenal also surely need someone like Nico Williams to come in and give them more options out wide as they’ve been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka for a while now.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are decent players, but not quite consistent enough, and that’s led to Saka playing far too many games, which saw him pick up a serious injury earlier on in the campaign.

If Arsenal can add a new striker and wide-forward alongside Zubimendi, they should be in good shape to put in a stronger title challenge in 2025/26.