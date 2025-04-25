Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive unit in the summer, and they are interested in Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Chelsea have identified the trio of Premier League players to improve the defensive unit. It will be interesting to see who they end up with. All three players have proved their quality in the Premier League, and they could prove to be excellent acquisitions.

Dean Huijsen has done quite well for the Cherries this season, and he has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid as well. It will be interesting to see where the 20-year-old defender ends up. He has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Chelsea side.

Meanwhile, Branthwaite has been linked with the move away from Everton for months. He is one of the best young defenders in the country, and he could improve Chelsea immensely. He could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Benoit Badiashile. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal across the line.

Marc Guehi set for Chelsea return?

As far as Guehi is concerned, the England International has proved himself at Crystal Palace, and he is looking to join a big club capable of fighting for trophies. The opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be an interesting one for him. He might feel that he has unfinished business at the London club, and the opportunity to return could be hard to turn down. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

All three players are well settled in the Premier League, and they could make an instant impact at Chelsea.