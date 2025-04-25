Exclusive: Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea future no longer safe as Blues board division emerges

Enzo Maresca during Chelsea's win over Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca’s position as Chelsea manager is no longer secure as we approach the end of his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that there is some degree of division among senior figures at Chelsea about whether or not to continue with Maresca.

The Italian tactician took over as Chelsea manager last summer, leaving Leicester City to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the Blues dugout.

Despite signing a five-year contract, it now seems Maresca’s time with Chelsea could be cut short as the club wait to see how the campaign finishes.

Champions League qualification and a win in the Europa Conference League could help Maresca, but CaughtOffside understands there are serious reservations about his style of play.

Enzo Maresca struggling after initial strong start as Chelsea manager

Maresca impressed during his spell in charge of former club Leicester, and he also got off to a strong start at CFC this season.

As the campaign has gone on, however, Chelsea have become a lot less consistent, and their style of football has left much to be desired.

CaughtOffside understands there are concerns about how slow Chelsea’s build-up play has been, while the considerable dip in form from star player Cole Palmer has also raised eyebrows.

If Chelsea cannot finish strongly, then there could be real danger for Maresca, with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali showing they’re not afraid to chop and change managers on a regular basis.

Thomas Tuchel was in charge when they bought the club from Roman Abramovich, and since then we’ve seen Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Pochettino have stints in the dugout.

Maresca hasn’t quite delivered as promised, so it will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the weeks ahead.