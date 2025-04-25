How to buy tickets to the Europa Conference League final

Europa Conference League trophy (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Europa Conference League final tickets are sure to be in demand in the coming weeks as we near the end of the club football season.

Fans will surely be keen to snap up tickets as soon as possible as it’s now just over a month away until this big game, which takes place on Wednesday 28th May at 21:00 CET, or 20:00 BST.

The Conference League is still a relatively new competition, with Roma, West Ham and Olympiacos lifting the trophy in its first three seasons.

Chelsea will now surely be the favourites for this year’s edition of the competition, with Enzo Maresca’s side preparing to take on Djurgarden in the semi-finals.

BUY EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE FINAL TICKETS

The other semi-final will be contested between Real Betis and Fiorentina, the latter of whom have notably lost two Conference League finals and will be desperately looking to right that wrong this season.

Where is the Europa Conference League final taking place?

We don’t yet know which teams will be lining up for this season’s final, but we do know that it will be taking place in Wroclaw, Poland.

The Wroclaw Stadium will be the venue for this big game, and it’s not the first time that some big matches have taken place there.

Poland co-hosted Euro 2012 and some games took place at the 42,771-capacity stadium, while it’s also hosted a few games for the Polish national team and even some high-profile boxing matches.

How to buy tickets for the Europa Conference League final

Fans will likely be keen to start planning for attending this exciting European final, and they can always try the usual place for such events, with the UEFA official website ticketing page found here.

However, we can also highly recommend the increasingly popular and well-trusted livefootballtickets.com for an easier alternative.

With an easy-to-use website and a 150% money back guarantee, this could well be your best bet of making sure you don’t miss this big game.

Otherwise, there are often fairly limited places with the UEFA website, as fans are required to apply for tickets and then await the results of a ‘lottery’ to decide who gets to go.

BUY EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE FINAL TICKETS

What is there to do in Wroclaw?

Fans travelling to this game might also want to take some time to soak up the culture in Wroclaw, which is Poland’s third largest city.

Even if the football will obviously be the main event, there could be a lot of waiting around if you don’t make some other plans to keep yourself occupied!

Luckily, Wroclaw is an attractive city with cathedrals and museums, plus a zoo if you’re visiting with young ones.

Wroclaw is an ideal host for a major final like this, as Wikipedia notes that it’s easy to get around and is “often featured in lists of the most livable places in the world”.

BUY EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE FINAL TICKETS

What do Europa Conference League winners get?

Winning this trophy should be enough of a reward by itself, but of course plenty of fans will also have an eye on what other rewards their team can get for winning the Conference League.

A win could be particularly important for Chelsea as they’re currently slipping down the Premier League table, meaning this trophy could actually be their best bet of ensuring Europa League qualification for next season.

There could also be repercussions for other Premier League clubs, as if Chelsea win the Conference League and finish 6th, there will be an extra Europa League place granted by UEFA.

BUY EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE FINAL TICKETS