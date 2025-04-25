Report: Tottenham ready to consider surprise sale if suitable transfer bid comes in

James Maddison reacts during Tottenham vs Wolves (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly ready to consider the surprise sale of James Maddison if they receive the right offer this summer.

Spurs fans will perhaps have been left a bit disappointed by Maddison’s performances since he joined from Leicester City in the summer of 2023.

The England international looked like a superb talent for much of his time at the King Power Stadium, and was often tipped to get a bigger move at some point.

However, it hasn’t really worked out for Maddison at Tottenham and now Football Transfers report that he could be one to watch if suitable bids come in for him this summer.

It remains to be seen who could come in for the 28-year-old, but one imagines he is the kind of big name who could attract a fair amount of suitors.

James Maddison to seal transfer away from Tottenham?

Maddison has a decent record of 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Spurs this season, so he clearly still has it in him to make an impact at the highest level.

It seems Ange Postecoglou no longer views Maddison as an automatic starter, however, so it could make sense to let him go if there’s interest in him.

There would surely be a few Premier League clubs that would be happy to take Maddison, and one imagines some THFC fans might even be a bit worried about the risk of selling him.

Maddison might not be the most consistent player in the world, but he has a lot of quality and might just need a bit of confidence to start showing everyone what he’s capable of again.

It also surely hasn’t helped Maddison that Spurs in general have been really poor for much of this campaign.

Many would likely feel that there should be a change in manager before any major decisions like selling Maddison.