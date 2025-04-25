Chelsea chiefs working on ambitious €80m transfer, want it done ASAP

Enzo Maresca and Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly working in London to finalise the details of a €80m transfer package for talented young Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkey international has shone in his time in Serie A and looks like he’d be a perfect fit for this Chelsea side as they continue to put together a squad of the best youngsters in world football.

Yildiz has nine goals and four assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and one imagines the 19-year-old is only going to keep on improving in years to come.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are working on a proposal worth around €80m to try to get Yildiz out of Juventus, but the Italian giants supposedly have no intention of selling.

Kenan Yildiz transfer looks a tad ambitious for Chelsea

It seems unlikely that Juve are going to let such a top talent leave, with Yildiz likely to have a key part to play in their future.

Chelsea apparently want this deal done as soon as possible, according to Fichajes, but it perhaps seems most likely that they’re going to have to turn their attention towards alternative targets.

The west London giants could certainly do with strengthening in attack this summer after some poor form from last summer’s signings Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.

Yildiz would surely fit the bill for CFC, but Juventus don’t tend to be the kind of club to sell their best talents.

Juve will have big ambitions of their own, and that surely means building around Yildiz for many years to come, or at the very least selling him for even bigger money in the future once they’ve got more out of him on the pitch.