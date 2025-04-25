***LEFT IMAGE***Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE***Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old central defender is valued at £50 million because of a release clause in his contract, and Liverpool have held talks with his representatives regarding a summer move. According to a report from Give Me Sport, the initial discussions have been positive, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the player to join them.

The report further claims that the Bournemouth hierarchy believes that the player could be heading to Liverpool if he leaves the club in the summer. Liverpool are also confident of getting the deal done.

The 20-year-old is a talented young player with a bright future, and he has shown his ability in the Premier League. He has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and it is no surprise that Real Madrid and Liverpool want to secure his signature.

Dean Huijsen would improve both clubs

Liverpool need more defensive depth, especially with players like Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate prone to picking up injuries. The talented young defender would be a quality long-term investment for them, and he could end up replacing club captain Virgil van Dijk in the long run.

Similarly, Real Madrid needs defensive additions as well. They need to find long-term alternatives to David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. The 20-year-old could be tempted to join Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to join them and fight for major trophies will be hard to turn down.