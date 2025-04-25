Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring with teammates Milos Kerkez and Marcus Tavernier. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and the Hungarian defender is on the radar of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to TBR Football, the player’s representatives have reached out to Arsenal and Chelsea regarding a potential move, but Liverpool are currently in pole position to secure his signature.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality left-back, and the 21-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition for them. The defender has proven himself in the Premier League with the Cherries, and he is certainly good enough to play for a bigger club.

He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson, who is clearly on the decline. The Scottish international has been a shadow of his former self, and his error-prone performances have cost Liverpool this season. They need an upgrade if they are serious about fighting for major trophies next year.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian defender is valued at £50 million and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay up.

Arsenal and Chelsea keen on Milos Kerkez

Arsenal could use a quality left-back as well, and the 21-year-old could be an alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been linked with a summer move away from the club.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they have Marc Cucurella, Renato Veiga and Ben Chilwell on their books. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to get rid of multiple players in order to make way for the Hungarian. Veiga and Chilwell are not key players for the club, and they could be moved on in the summer.

Meanwhile, Kerkez will want to play for a big club and fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.