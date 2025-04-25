A general view as fans make their way to Old Trafford along Sir Matt Busby Way. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has done well for the Championship club this season, and he has kept 17 clean sheets as well. He is expected to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, the player left Newcastle in 2022, and Manchester United are working to secure his signature. The player will be out of contract in the summer, and he could be signed as a free agent. Manchester United need more depth and quality in the goalkeeping unit, and Woodman is expected to replace Tom Heaton.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they have been quite poor in the goalkeeping department. Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have been quite underwhelming, and they will need to be replaced as well.

Can Freddie Woodman secure regular game time?

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Championship goalkeeper will be excited to join a big club like Manchester United, but he is unlikely to get regular gametime with them. It will be interesting to see if he’s prepared to sit on the bench at Old Trafford.

He is a key player for the Championship outfit right now, and he will want to play regularly at his new club as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The former Newcastle goalkeeper could be a useful backup option for Manchester United, and he will certainly fancy his chances of dislodging the likes of Onana and Bayindir. It remains to be seen whether he can hold down a regular starting spot next season. He failed to make his mark with Newcastle in the past, and he will look to prove his worth in the Premier League this time around.

Manchester United need to improve multiple positions this summer, and signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer will help them invest in the other areas of the squad.