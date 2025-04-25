Mateo Retegui of Atalanta celebrates scoring his team's first goal. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

According to a report from Quotidiano Sportivo, Manchester United scouted the player at the weekend, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. The striker has been exceptional for his club and country in recent months, and he has 32 goal contributions in all competitions.

He has been hailed as a “deadly” striker by Luciano Spalletti. Meanwhile, the player has been linked with Arsenal as well.

The 25-year-old is still relatively young, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. The striker is reportedly valued at €60 million, and Manchester United certainly have the finances to get the deal done.

Man United could use Mateo Retegui

It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality striker in the summer. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have not been able to live up to the expectations, and Manchester United have looked toothless in the attack this season. They need to bring in an upgrade if they are serious about fighting for major trophies.

Retegui has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in England, and he could be a key player for Manchester United. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the players as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to fight for trophies with the Red Devils. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players.