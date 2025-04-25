Man United scouts treated to match-winning display by €60m target, teammate on radar as well

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, and they are keeping tabs on the Atalanta duo of Ederson and Ademola Lookman.

According to a report from Quotidiano Sportivo, Manchester United recently sent scouts to watch both players in action. Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Manchester United scouts were thoroughly impressed with his performance against AC Milan.

The 25-year-old Brazilian impressed with his ability to control the game, create chances and help out defensively. He also scored the match-winning goal for his team. The report claims that Manchester United officials were enchanted by his performance.

Meanwhile, they were keeping tabs on Lookman as well. The 27-year-old Nigerian attacker has 18 goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United as well. They are lacking in quality when it comes to the attacking unit, and the former Everton player will add goals and creativity to the side.

The opportunity to move to England will be attractive for both players, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

Ederson and Ademola Lookman would be quality additions

Ademola Lookman speaks to teammate Ederson of Atalanta
Ademola Lookman speaks to teammate Ederson of Atalanta. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The report claims that both players are valued at around €60 million, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up. They need to improve their squad this summer if they want to bounce back strongly and fight for trophies once again. It has been a disastrous campaign by their standards, and they will hope to make amends quickly.

Lookman and Ederson have the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football, and they could certainly help Manchester United improve.

