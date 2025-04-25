No-brainer: Man United given opportunity to offload major flop in superb swap deal

Atalanta players celebrate (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look to have been given the opportunity to get a superb swap deal done in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils urgently need to make a lot of changes to this struggling squad, which remains slumped all the way down in 14th in the Premier League table.

It’s clear that Ruben Amorim will want to bring his own signings in this summer, as well as offload a number of the flops currently on the books at Old Trafford.

According to the Sun, an ideal scenario could now be presenting itself as Atalanta remain keen on their former player Rasmus Hojlund.

This could reportedly open the door for United to offer Hojlund to the Italian giants in a bid to land Ademola Lookman.

Rasmus Hojlund could help Man United seal Ademola Lookman transfer

Lookman has been superb during his time in Serie A, so MUFC could do well to use Hojlund as part of this exciting deal.

The young Danish forward has been really poor during his time at United, despite impressing in his time at Atalanta.

It now surely makes sense for Hojlund to head back to his former club to try to revive his career, and United will just have to hope Lookman doesn’t end up flopping in the same way.

The Nigeria international has played in England in the past, having struggled in spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City as a youngster.

Now, however, Lookman has taken his game to another level with Atalanta, and he looks like he could be ready to come back and shine for a top Premier League club.

With 18 goals and six assists in all competitions this season, Lookman has consistently shown what a threat he can be, and he’d surely represent a major upgrade on flops like Antony, and inconsistent performers like Alejandro Garnacho.