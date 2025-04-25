Manchester United & West Ham eye surprise signing of 23-year-old with 0 Premier League minutes

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Carl Rushworth during his time on loan at Swansea City
Carl Rushworth during his time on loan at Swansea City (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Manchester United and West Ham United are reportedly both among the clubs to watch in the race for the potential transfer of Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has never played a competitive game at senior level for Brighton, but has impressed in a few loan spells away from the club.

It now seems that Rushworth could be on the move this summer, with the England Under-21 international likely to look for a new challenge due to a lack of opportunities at Brighton.

See below as talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has claimed that Man Utd and West Ham could both be potential suitors for him…

Rushworth doesn’t necessarily look like he’s ready to become a regular starter for either of those clubs, but Crook notes that he could be useful to fill these clubs’ homegrown quotas.

Carl Rushworth to Manchester United or West Ham?

Rushworth could, in fairness, be a smart signing for United as they look for competition for the struggling Andre Onana in goal.

Carl Rushworth in action for Hull City
Carl Rushworth in action for Hull City (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The Red Devils surely need to make a change in that position, or at the very least give Onana more to think about as he looks to hold on to his starting spot.

West Ham, meanwhile, might do well to think about that position as well, with some younger blood perhaps needed at the London Stadium in general this summer.

Rushworth is currently on loan at Hull City, but has previously also had impressive spells with Swansea City, Lincoln City and others.

He could well end up leaving Brighton this summer without ever playing a single minute of Premier League football with them.

