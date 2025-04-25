Ruben Amorim responds to question about advancing Man United transfer deal

Ruben Amorim during Man United's defeat to Wolves (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has responded to questions about the ongoing transfer links with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League this term, contributing 16 goals and four assists in total.

It’s easy to see why big clubs like Man Utd would be keen on Cunha, and Goal have been among the numerous outlets to suggest this deal is advancing, and that an agreement may already even be in place ahead of the summer.

Amorim has refused to comment on any of the speculation, however, as per Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below…

?? Rúben Amorim on Matheus Cunha deal: “I will not say anything about Matheus because if I say one time, I will have to say it about any situation that is yes or no!”. pic.twitter.com/3no7REb6OR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2025

United fans would surely love a hint from Amorim as this story hots up, but it’s also perfectly normal for managers to wait until everything is absolutely 100% done before speaking out.

Cunha has been praised by Amorim before, however, with the Portuguese tactician just last week highlighting the 25-year-old as a “quality” player who’d be a threat for Wolves in their visit to Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha to Manchester United transfer not confirmed yet

Cunha ticks a lot of boxes for MUFC so one imagines it’s only a matter of time before we hear something more concrete on this.

Everything appears to be heading in the right direction, and United fans will hope they don’t have to wait too long for this big name to arrive, as well as others.

Nothing done yet between Manchester United and Cunha. Brazilian wants the move, and #MUFC optimistic. However, financials haven't been agreed, or even discussed yet. Key meeting likely next week. United trying to do Cunha and Delap early, and able to fund both, before outgoings. https://t.co/TA49ey7W9k — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 24, 2025

As per Ben Jacobs in the X post above, the Red Devils are also eyeing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, and are keen to get these deals done early this summer if possible.

Cunha and Delap together could be an exciting combination, with United in need of replacements for both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, while one imagines other attacking players like Marcus Rashford and Antony could leave this summer after recently going out on loan.